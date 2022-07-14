TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly prevailed in a whirlwind economic development competition Wednesday by landing a commitment from Panasonic Corp. to build the largest electric vehicle battery plant in the world at an industrial park in eastern Kansas.
Local, state and federal representatives joined Kelly administration officials and Panasonic executives to celebrate closure of a deal for the $4 billion battery manufacturing facility near De Soto. The Panasonic deal was code named “Project Ocean” and required Kansas to assemble an economic incentive toolkit capable of placing the state in position to land its first so-called megaproject.
Kelly said the partnership with Panasonic was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to transform the state’s economy by delivering thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in new business activity.
The back story of the largest private-sector development in state history included an auspicious dinner conversation in Washington, D.C., clandestine trips to Nevada and Japan, rare political bipartisanship in Topeka and a clumsy pitch by main rival Oklahoma. Behind-the-scenes work on the deal included rejection by Panasonic of Kansas’ first incentive offer and the company’s decision to embrace a substantially strengthened bid.
“There have been more twists and turns to this thing than a bag of pretzels,” said David Toland, secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce and Kelly’s lieutenant governor.
Panasonic, a major multinational conglomerate with headquarters in Osaka, Japan, is a key business partner with Tesla Motors, the automobile manufacturer that has pushed the envelope on lithium-ion battery powered vehicles. It is expected Panasonic will manufacture a new generation of high-capacity vehicle battery in Kansas.
Tesla is constructing cars in its Austin, Texas, plant. Panasonic and Tesla operate a battery manufacturing plant known as the Gigafactory outside Reno, Nevada.
Panasonic’s rejection of Kansas’ first offer for the plant inspired the Kelly administration and the Kansas Legislature to piece together a unique portfolio of incentives labeled APEX, or Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion. It gave the state flexibility to dangle a maximum of $1.3 billion in tax and other financial incentives to major employers thinking of locating in Kansas.
Negotiations with Panasonic resulted in an $829.2 million state government incentive package featuring investment tax credits, payroll rebates, training and education aid, relocation funding, and construction sales tax exemptions. Those details were formally approved Wednesday by the State Finance Council after a closed-door briefing involving legislative leaders and the governor.
The Panasonic plant promises to generate 4,000 direct jobs with an average wage of $30 an hour. It would foster about 3,800 supplemental jobs in the region. At the manufacturing facility, approximately 20% of jobs would be considered white-collar positions with 80% devoted to production.
Winning the project is estimated to deliver $2.5 billion in annual economic benefit to Kansas. For each $1 invested by the state in the battery plant, Kansas officials said, the anticipated return over five years is thought to be $20.50.
The 3 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in De Soto will be tucked inside a 500-acre parcel at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, along Kansas 10 in Johnson County. There is space at the parcel to enable Panasonic to expand production operations.
Construction is due to begin this fall — some earthmoving has already occurred — with a schedule pointing to completion of the plant in 2024.
The project was made possible through APEX legislation that led to an agreement under which Kansas pays Panasonic a 12.5% investment tax credit on expenditures for the building and equipment. That means Panasonic will receive $500 million over five years in state tax credits. The length of payment period for that credit was a point of negotiation between Panasonic and the state Department of Commerce.
Another piece of APEX enabled Kansas to offer Panasonic $234 million in payroll rebates — a groundbreaking incentive tool in Kansas. Under this concept, Kansas pays Panasonic 10% of the company’s total payroll in Kansas for five years.
This is a more aggressive instrument than the state’s existing PEAK incentive, which rebates state withholding taxes to economic development projects.