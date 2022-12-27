Jason Nelson was among a dozen of so farmers and ranchers in Jewell County who agreed 15 years ago to form a prescribed burn association to grapple with a force of nature capable of destroying homes, businesses and lives while wreaking havoc on the landscape.

Membership has grown to about 60 members who work together and share equipment to deliberately burn plant material that could feed unwanted wildfires on remote terrain far from big-city firetrucks and full-time firefighters. The concept of burning to prevent fires can be a tough sell to some landowners who don’t want to take part in clearing grass, brush and trees from their property, Nelson said.