A combine leaves behind a cloud of dust while wheat is harvested June 30 near Kimball and College avenues in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The wheat harvest is almost complete in Kansas, with agricultural producers attempting to beat forecasted wet weather to complete their cuttings.

In the Manhattan area, a chance of precipitation exists each day for the next four days. K-State assistant state climatologist Matt Sittel said, from April 1 to July 9, Manhattan received 12.24 inches of rain, less than the 2022 growing season rainfall total of 19 inches.