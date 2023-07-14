The wheat harvest is almost complete in Kansas, with agricultural producers attempting to beat forecasted wet weather to complete their cuttings.
In the Manhattan area, a chance of precipitation exists each day for the next four days. K-State assistant state climatologist Matt Sittel said, from April 1 to July 9, Manhattan received 12.24 inches of rain, less than the 2022 growing season rainfall total of 19 inches.
Meanwhile, cities like Liberal and Goodland in western Kansas have received more than double their rainfall totals from the same period last year, which has hampered harvesters’ ability to cut wheat.
Sittel recorded 12.43 inches of seasonal rain for Goodland, or 150% of the city’s normal precipitation for the same 100-day period, which is 8.29 inches. In Liberal, the 100-day rainfall total from last year is 8.72 inches.
On the eastern side of the state, all the Kansas Mesonet weather observation sites recorded rain totals at least three inches below normal for the 2023 growing season, according to Sittel. He said that Topeka and Chanute are notable locations, with Chanute running more than eight inches below normal. Topeka is about six inches below normal.
The additional rainfall this year impacted wheat crops negatively in some regions. Kansas Wheat officials said this year’s crop is forecast to be down 15% from last year.
Winter wheat production is predicted to come in at 208 million bushels, a drop from last year’s 244 million bushels.
The average yield across the state is forecast at 32 bushels per acre, down just five bushels from 2022’s average.
Harvesters are reporting scattered totals throughout the different regions.
Officials with Konza Coop in Pratt report average yields of about 25 bushels per acre, while Norton farmer Chris Tanner’s yields range from 15 to 70 bushels per acre.
Tanner told Kansas Wheat his harvest will last at least another week as he also deals with weed pressure, another side effect of a rainier spring.
“I’m amazed at the resiliency of wheat, given what it looked like through the winter,” Tanner said.
Tanner’s test weights for his wheat are averaging 61 to 62 pounds per bushel, except for part of his crop that was hailed on, which came in around the low 50s.
In Rooks County in northwest Kansas, farmer Evan Lesser told Kansas Wheat officials he has about two days left in his harvest. Yields are averaging 22 to 50 bushels per acre, depending on which of his fields got more rain. Lesser’s test weights range from 60 to 64 pounds per bushel.
Lesser said it’s been “one of the worst” years for his wheat crop since he began farming in 2010.