The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Riley County District Court decision dismissing a lawsuit against a Manhattan doctor after parents of a child with a birth defect said they were denied information that might have led them to have an abortion.
The court was divided on the issue, but it ultimately upheld a state law that abolished a type of medical malpractice claim known as “wrongful birth."
Alysia Tillman and Storm Fleetwood of Manhattan claimed that Dr. Katherine Goodpasture failed to diagnose severe structural abnormalities and defects in their baby’s brain while the baby was in utero.
Court documents say doctors diagnosed the child with schizencephaly after she was born in 2014, a condition characterized by clefts in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain, and is severely and permanently disabled. The parents alleged in their complaint that without the information, they could not make an informed decision on whether to terminate the pregnancy.
The two sought damages in excess of $75,000. The parents said Tillman was deprived of her right to make an informed decision about her pregnancy, and they sued to recover the extra costs of caring for a severely disabled child. They also argued that a supplemental statute regarding this type of lawsuit is unconstitutional, violating their right to a jury trial and legal remedy.
In 2013, Kansas passed a law saying parents could not seek civil action or damages for any physical condition of a minor that existed at the time of the minor’s birth if the damages sought arise out of a claim that a person’s action or omissions contributed to the mother not obtaining an abortion. These types of cases had been recognized as viable claims in a 1990 Kansas Supreme Court decision. The appeals court ruled in 2018 that this statute was not unconstitutional.
Then-Riley County District Court Judge John Bosch heard the case in 2016, eventually ruling in Goodpasture’s favor in 2017.
The Kansas Court of Appeals affirmed that decision the following year.
In the majority opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court agreed that the constitutional right to a jury trial and remedy didn’t prevent the Legislature from eliminating the previously available right to sue.
"The wrongful birth cause of action is not just a different application of the traditional medical malpractice tort," the majority concluded, "it is a new species of malpractice action first recognized in 1990."
Three justices wrote separately.
Justice Caleb Stegall, Gov. Sam Brownback's only appointee on the court, wrote a concurring opinion arguing the 1990 decision recognizing wrongful birth as a viable cause of action should be overruled, avoiding the constitutional questions.
Stegall argued that the majority should have simply overturned the 1990 ruling, calling it “one of the worst decisions in our court's history” and a “black mark” on par with a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the right to inter Japanese Americans during World War II.
He said that although the 1990 ruling precluded lawsuits when healthy children are born, it promoted “reprehensible discrimination” by allowing lawsuits when a child has “gross deformities.”
Chief Justice Marla Luckert and Justice Eric Rosen each wrote a dissent; they believe the lawsuit should have been allowed to proceed.
Luckert argued medical malpractice actions existed when the state constitution was adopted, so the 2013 statute violated the parents’ right to a jury trial.
Rosen wrote a separate dissent arguing the existence of an injury should be sufficient for the constitutional right to remedy to protect a cause of action from being abolished by statute, without needing to decide whether the injury was actionable when Kansas adopted its constitution.
Tillman and Fleetwood said four months before the birth, Goodpasture told them that an ultrasound showed a healthy female fetus.
The parents said the ultrasound actually showed severe deformities and brain defects, something Goodpature disputed. Another ultrasound a few days before the girl's birth showed a problem with her brain.
An attorney for the doctor declined to comment on the ruling, while an attorney for the parents did not immediately return telephone and email messages seeking comment.