The Kansas Supreme Court on Saturday night ruled in favor of Gov. Laura Kelly, allowing her executive order to limit religious gatherings to 10 people or fewer to stand, only hours before Easter.
Kelly filed a lawsuit against the Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC) after its decision on Wednesday to overturn her executive order on religious mass gatherings, leading to a Saturday morning hearing before the Kansas Supreme Court via Zoom video conferencing.
In a narrow ruling released at 9 p.m., the court said the council’s decision couldn’t stand because it didn’t have authority to do so.
However, the unsigned majority opinion didn’t address other issues in the parties’ written filings — including whether the legislature’s attempt to give the LCC authority to act while it was away from Topeka was lawful and whether Kelly’s order infringed on religious freedom.
This is the latest in a battle between Kelly and GOP leaders on the extent of her executive order powers during the coronavirus pandemic. The council, which is made up of the top four House leaders and top three Senate leaders, has five Republicans and two Democrats. The council’s 5-2 vote to overturn Kelly’s order was split down party lines.
Prior to the council’s vote, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Kelly’s order likely violated the state constitution.
This week’s dispute happened during Holy Week in the lead up to Easter on Sunday. The court’s ruling didn’t change much for the local churches; many moved to online-only services weeks ago and some decided to hold drive-in services, where attendees stay in their cars.
State Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, and Reps. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, and Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, told The Mercury late last week that they supported Kelly’s order in the interest of public safety.
The state has identified four outbreaks stemming from religious gatherings.
“I certainly understand the desire to ensure protection of the constitutional right for freedom of religion, but I think in this instance when we’re in a worldwide pandemic, protecting public health and safety is of utmost concern, and that’s the action we should be taking,” Phillips said.
In a newsletter emailed to constituents on Saturday morning, Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, said he disagreed with Kelly’s order because the right to practice one’s religion is protected by the U.S. and Kansas Constitutions.
“A more productive and workable approach would have been for the governor to ask the churches and other houses of worship to voluntarily honor the first (mass gatherings) order ...,” he said. “Most, if not all, are already complying.”