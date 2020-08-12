The Kansas Supreme Court recently reappointed District Magistrate Judge James Kepple to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.
Kepple has served in the 21st Judicial District, which includes Riley and Clay counties, since 2017.
The committee oversees the certification of district magistrate judges. Magistrates who are not licensed attorneys must complete a certification program overseen by the Supreme Court.
Kepple’s four-year term began July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.
Kepple practiced law for seven years prior to serving as a district magistrate judge in the 24th Judicial district from 1993 until his appointment in Riley County. He graduated from K-State in 1982 and Washburn University’s School of Law in 1985.