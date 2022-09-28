Kansas Supreme Court justices said Monday they hear between 700 and 1,300 cases a year.
Chief Justice Marla Luckert and Justice Caleb Stegall spoke to a crowd of about 40 people on the K-State campus as part of their “road trip” series. The goal is to educate the public on the role of the Kansas judicial branch.
Luckert started by saying that the Kansas constitution gives the Kansas Supreme Court the duty of administering the courts of Kansas as well as deciding cases. The court works with chief judges in all 105 counties.
There are two appellate courts in Kansas: the court of appeals, which is an intermediate court, and the supreme court, which is the highest court in the state.
The court of appeals, consists of 14 judges who sit in panels of three and go through appeals. An appeal is when someone who loses a case in a trial court asks the higher court to review the trial’s court decision. If the person is still not satisfied with the results, they can submit a review for the petition.
Luckert and Stegall, along with the other members of the supreme court, are in charge of reviewing those petitions but have to choose which ones they have time for and which ones they don’t.
“We get somewhere between 700 and 1,300 of those a year,” Luckert said. “We do not have the capacity, because we set everything we do as a group of seven to handle that large of a caseload.”
If the court of appeals can’t decide a case, it transfers over to the supreme court, where justices settle the dispute.
They also get other types of cases where legal questions are presented. On rare occasions, they get cases where the federal court gets involved and the question of Kansas law arises.
Luckert said if there is no clear-cut case or standard that defines that state law, the federal court asks Kansas judges to answer the question, and the federal court resolves the case.
“More often than not, what they are presenting to us are pure questions of law,” she said.
Stegall said for the state supreme court, once a case is presented, the conversation is already started among the seven justices. The justices will hear the arguments of the attorneys, then ask questions of their own.
“We go back and forth and struggle with various issues that are in play, not only for the particular case but how the ramifications of these decisions are going to be for future cases and perhaps for all Kansas,” Stegall said.
Stegall stated that the justices then meet in another room where they continue the discussion themselves and come to a decision. A justice will then write up the court’s decision and explain the reasoning behind. That opinion will come out three to six months after the argument.
“There are cases where we don’t see eye to eye,” Stegall said. “There will be one or more justices who will say they want to write a second opinion explaining why they feel the court was correct or not correct.”
Luckert said while justices are coming to a decision, they always think of where the law leads them and not what they think the resolution should be.
“We are not decision makers who get to make whatever decision we feel like,” Stegall said. “We are constrained by the language of the law.”