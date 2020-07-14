The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed the 2016 drug-related convictions of a Riley County man.
Anthony Brazzle, 28, had been convicted in 2016 by a jury in Riley County District Court of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, criminal use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from a 2015 drug sting operation at a motel in Manhattan.
On appeal, Brazzle argued that the district court erred in admitting evidence related to two prior methamphetamine sales to undercover detectives that took place a week before the incident that led to his arrest. He also argued the court erred when it instructed the jury on possession of oxycodone and that there was not enough evidence to support that conviction.
Brazzle’s defense counsel argued that the grounds of the conviction were insufficient because it relied on the sole testimony of an officer identifying a pill as oxycodone by referring to a website. His counsel also said the state did not present evidence at the trial to show it was formally tested nor to show whether Brazzle had a prescription or not.
A Kansas Court of Appeals panel said the admission of the evidence related to the prior drug sale showed he was likely to distribute methamphetamine when it was later found in his vehicle rather than for personal use, which the Supreme Court reaffirmed.
It also upheld that the district court did not err when it instructed the jury because Brazzle did not dispute it at the time, meaning he waived any argument he might have had. It also upheld there was sufficient evidence for the oxycodone conviction because Brazzle stored the oxycodone as he had other illicit drugs, showing intent for sale.
Brazzle is incarcerated through the Kansas Department of Corrections.