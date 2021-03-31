As the Kansas deadline for federal student aid approaches Thursday, a U.S. Department of Education official says the state has seen a greater-than-average drop in applications.
Nationally, applications for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by high school seniors are down 9% compared to the same time last year. In Kansas, that drop is 10%, said Melody Thuston, senior public affairs specialist for the Department of Education.
The FAFSA form determines a student’s eligibility for federal grants, work-study funds and loans for college or other schools. Some schools and scholarship organizations use it to determine financial aid.
Though the federal deadline for student aid isn’t until June, Kansas’ deadline is April 1.
“We want to get the word out that there’s so much money in state funding,” Thuston said. “Even if students don’t know what they’re going to do in the fall because of the state of the world, it still doesn’t hurt to get it in just in case.
The form is available online at fafsa.gov or through the myStudentAid mobile app.