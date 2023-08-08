Kansas State University President Richard Linton announced Tuesday that he has throat and tongue cancer.
He said he'll require daily treatment for the next "few months" at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 2:10 am
"This is obviously not how I envisioned starting the fall semester, but it is necessary that I take these steps at this time, as this cancer is treatable and curable," Linton said in his announcement. "I need to be at my best for this institution — you deserve that from me, and in consultation with my medical team, I also know this is what is best for me and my family."
Linton said he plans to stay engaged with K-State by continuing to work remotely. He's appointed Marshall Stewart, senior vice president and chief of staff, to represent him at meetings and events.
“Dr. Stewart and I are completely aligned in how we lead this university and we will continue to ensure we’re aligned through regular communication. Place your trust in him as you have with me. He will ensure we continue our planned path forward together,” Linton said.
K-State hired Stewart in January to serve as Linton's liaison. His most recent job was at the University of Missouri, where he served as chief engagement officer and vice chancellor for extension and engagement.
This comes at a pivotal time for the university because K-State is preparing to launch "Next-Gen K-State," a plan for K-State's future as a land-grant university. Part of the strategy includes developmental ideas and marketing schemes targeted at students through and after the year 2033.
Linton was named the 15th president of K-State in December 2021 and began the job in February 2022. Before, he was the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University. Linton served as department chairman of food science and technology at Ohio State University from 2011 to 2012 and as a faculty member of the Department of Food Science at Purdue University from 1994 to 2011.
“As I look to the future, I want you to know that I look to it with optimism,” Linton said. “That is the K-State way, and this community has instilled that in me. K-Staters don’t shy away from difficult situations or moments of uncertainty. We face them head on and fight for the greatest outcome.”
This story will be updated.
