Michi Tobler, president of the Kansas Science Festival, looks down Poyntz Avenue as the event gets underway Saturday morning. In its second year, the Kansas Science Festival expanded onto the street with the number of activities more than doubled, and the inclusion of the first Dopamine Dash. “If people learn something in the process, great, but if they just came down and have fun, I think we achieved our goal,” Tobler said.
Around 50 people got a dopamine rush during a race in downtown Manhattan Saturday morning.
The Dopamine Dash, part of the Kansas Science Festival, drew teams of all ages to compete in science challenges on the course. The inaugural race is part of the festival’s mission to bring science to the community and remind them how fun science can be.
“If people learn something in the process, great, but if they just came down and have fun, I think we achieved our goal,” said Kansas Science Festival President Michi Tobler.
The Kansas Science Festival features booths lining Poyntz Avenue with hands-on activities educating about engineering, biology, chemistry, agriculture and other scientific fields. The number of activities more than doubled from the first festival last year.
The festival introduced the Dopamine Dash this year to create a full day of events. Runners set off from the Wareham and headed to City Park, where they had to complete four challenges to receive part of a password they needed to cross the finish line. They could participate solo or as a team.
The challenges included answering questions about nutrition and healthy food servings, using math to make a pyramid with the number of cups provided, completing a puzzle with geometric pieces, and a word scramble using the periodic table.
The team of Tara Dombeck and her son Ethan, 8, crossed the finish line first. Dombeck said it was a fun experience and the science challenges added a unique twist to a race. Ethan said his favorite was the periodic table challenge.
Dombeck said they had been interested in attending the festival and thought the race sounded like something new and different. She said she thought they worked well together as a team.
“I think he was able to help me run faster, and I was able to help him with the science challenges a little bit, so it was a good team effort,” she said.
Tobler said they added the race to the day’s events as another way to reach out to people and get them to interact with science in a fun way.
“A lot of them are just designed for speed,” Tobler said. “It’s a bit of a race but it’s not just for the body, it’s also … getting families engaged in problem solving. That’s ultimately what scientists do.”
He said the festival is an opportunity for scientists and other STEM practitioners to share their field with the community.
“There’s folks that use science concepts in their daily work and we have them here talking about what they’re excited about,” he said. “That was kind of our prompt for everyone, ‘What gets you excited? Come tell people about that.’”
He said the event is an opportunity to acknowledge all the ways science is a part of daily life and how we use evidence to solve problems.
“It’s a way of learning about how the world is, and maybe not always how we want it to be, and how we can make decisions about problems we face every day as a society,” Tobler said.