Kansas’ public schools are on track to open in August, but the key issue is determining how to do that safely, state commissioner of education Randy Watson said.
State education leaders have emphasized that the department’s much-awaited guidance plan for districts, set to be released July 9, is still in process. Additionally, while the state education department can put out recommendations and best practices, it will still largely be up to individual school districts in deciding how to implement those guidelines locally.
“We’re going to open schools, and we’re going to keep kids and families safe, and I’ve emphasized over and over, that’s not a binary decision,” Watson told the state board of education Wednesday. “We can do both, and that’s the charge to the teams, is how to do that.”
He noted some districts may take the department’s guidance and “just do it,” while others may need to fine tune the plan to their local needs.
Watson said the department plans to help districts implement various learning methods and delivery formats. One reason for multiple formats would be in case the school year is disrupted again like it was in March, while the other reason is to allow cautious parents the ability to keep their children at home while still ensuring those children can receive high-quality education.
He said that while the department’s continuous learning guidance was largely successful, given the short time frame education leaders had in creating it, the department is looking beyond that next school year.
“You need to forget continuous learning,” he told the state board. “That model was an emergency model to get us through the year. What’s being developed now is more of an accountability model to ensure that if we get disrupted, or if parents choose different models, how can we ensure learning?
“As you know, we don’t ensure learning right now,” Watson continued. “We ensure seating time of 1,116 hours. If you get disrupted, you’re going to have to ensure learning, and that’s a much different protocol than in continuous learning.”
Watson hesitated to share much about the plan to avoid giving the public the impression that any part of the guidelines are set in stone, while acknowledging that certain aspects of school operations, such as maintaining social distancing on a school bus, will be extremely difficult to plan for.
Currently, the department has an operations team and an implementation team, with an oversight team coordinating, working on the logistics of the next school year.
As far as academics, teams of educators have been working on shifting Kansas’ education model from standards-based learning to competency-based learning.
The department had been in the middle of a multiyear pilot project called the Kansans Can School Redesign Project in which select school districts overhauled their curricula to move away from “one-size-fits-all” learning and allow for more student-focused, personalized education. The department’s guidelines for the fall semester reflect some of that work in allowing for more project-based learning that measures strategic thinking, rather than just simple recall and reproduction.
Dale Dennis, deputy commissioner of education, said that while Gov. Laura Kelly will have to make tough budget decisions as the state awaits an anticipated $653.5 million deficit next year, he doesn’t anticipate she will cut statutory funding for schools. That funding — which is set by a formula that had to be approved by the Kansas Supreme Court after a years-long lawsuit over constitutionally adequate levels of funding — makes up about 52% of the state’s budget.