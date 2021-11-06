A Wabaunsee County jury convicted a Kansas man on six criminal charges related to providing illegal autopsy services.
Shawn Parcells, 42, who has lived in Leawood and Topeka, was found guilty Thursday of three counts of felony theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration in Wabaunsee County, the Kansas Attorney General’s office said.
The jury found that Parcells unlawfully obtained money from Wabaunsee County to perform autopsies in three cases. Parcells had unauthorized control of bodies and performed autopsies without a pathologist performing the autopsies, which is a violation of state law. The crimes occurred in 2014 and 2015.
According to the news release, Parcells faces a civil complaint filed by the attorney general in Shawnee County for 14 alleged violations of the Kansas False Claims Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving 82 consumers. The civil petition alleges Parcells contracted with Wabaunsee County to conduct coroner-ordered autopsies and failed to complete them in accordance with Kansas law. He performed the autopsies without a licensed pathologist present, which is a violation of consumer protection laws.
In the course of the civil investigation, the state obtained 1,600 biological samples collected by Parcells. Judge Mary Christopher assigned Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary (KDHE) Lee Norman as the receiver of the sample and directed KDHE through a court order to take control of the samples to store and catalog the samples.
Proper and verified sample requests are being released to family members who request them from the state. Parcells has been banned by court order from performing autopsies while the civil case remains pending.
Parcells sentencing in the criminal case is set for Jan. 10.