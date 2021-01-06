U.S. senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall condemned the acts of rioting on Capitol Hill as Congress met Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Moran and Marshall tweeted Wednesday afternoon after supporters of President Donald Trump descended upon Capitol Hill, breaching security to enter the U.S. Capitol and causing a lockdown at the building.
"I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms," Moran tweeted. "It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic."
"The freedom of speech and the freedom to protest are provided in our Constitution," Marshall tweeted. "I share the frustration many American have over the presidential election." Marshall said Wednesday's actions were "unreasonable and unacceptable." "... I condemn it at the highest level," he said. "America needs to know we will not be deterred by violence."
On Wednesday, Vice President Michael Pence said he couldn't reject the electoral votes for Biden, the Associated Press reported. After that, Trump supporters began rioting on Capitol Hill. Leading up to Wednesday, Trump has repeated his claims of voter fraud as the reason Biden was elected.
This led to some Republicans saying they would vote against certifying the Electoral College results.
Moran said he would support the Electoral College result while Marshall and U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Salina, were against it. Marshall and Mann also previously donated to Trump's and the Republican National Committee's legal funds meant to fight the presidential election results.
Mann, who represents Manhattan in the Kansas 1st Congressional District, tweeted the violence at the Capitol is unacceptable.
All three thanked law enforcement officers for their work and said they were safe following the breach.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt also released a statement condemning the riots. Schmidt had joined the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election.
“The lawlessness at the U.S. Capitol today is sickening, shameful, inexcusable and counterproductive," he said. "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. This riot, like others before it over the past year, offends the law and order we fight to preserve every day, and it insults the men and women who fought and died for our Constitution and who serve the rule of law. America resolves even our most profound differences through democratic debate, through judicial processes, and sometimes through genuinely peaceful protest, but never through violence.”