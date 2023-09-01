KELLY

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly visited Dodge City to outline a two-year plan to invest $48.7 million in improving safety of city or county bridges statewide. She was joined by Liberal Rep. Shannon Francis, left, the Republican chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

 Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Transportation earmarked $42.3 million in federal funding to support $6.4 million in local government investment over the next two years to improve safety of nearly three dozen city or county bridges outside of the state highway system.

KDOT said a total of 15 projects were included in the 2024 map and blended $21.8 million funneled through the state and $4.7 million in local matching dollars. The plan would replace 16 bridges and permanently remove 12 bridges from local road systems.