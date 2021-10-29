Kansas Gas Service has reduced the scope of a gas line project after residents fought to save a plot of trees behind residences on Gary Avenue.
However, some residents still aren’t pleased that about 50 trees will be cut down in a project slated to start next week.
Representatives for the gas company held its third and final meeting with residents on Wednesday night at the Anthony Recreation Center.
Because of a transmission pipe exposure at the east side of the plot of trees, Kansas Gas Service plans to send contractors to dig the pipe 4 feet deeper into the ground to match the rest of the pipeline. The property where the pipeline exposure is belongs to the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
Installed in 1982, the high-pressure, 16-inch-wide pipeline is 1,500 miles long traveling from the Colorado border to Seneca, Kansas.
A month ago, Kansas Gas Service sent a letter to residents who live just south of the plot of trees.
After inquiring about the specifics, residents discovered the project area was 1,200 feet long and 100 feet wide and would have removed most of the trees. Since that time, residents have met with the company to reduce the number of trees that will be cut down.
“They don’t want to necessarily want to change their plan, and that’s been an issue all along. Community fighting corporate America,” said Ed Klimek, former city commissioner and neighborhood resident.
On Wednesday, the company presented a new project scope. For the first 250 feet of the 1200-foot length, the width would be 40 feet. After the first 250 feet, the width would shrink to 30 feet. The company also said personal property would not be affected.
Kara Titus, community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service, said the new project scope affects 60% to 70% less of the area compared to the original project. The company has placed yellow tape in the tree plot to mark the project scope for the public to examine. The project will start sometime next week.
While residents agreed the 40 feet wide area was necessary, some fought to have the 30 feet wide area decreased since no machines were going to be working there. The company’s representatives rejected the idea, claiming the scope is the minimum space they can cut down while also leaving enough room for contractor’s equipment to work in that space.
After a couple community members proposed the project scope be moved north by five feet, Sean Postlethwait, vice president of operations, and Ackerman said the company would consider the shift.
Residents were concerned about how cutting down more than 50 trees would affect wildlife, the watershed, endangered species and erosion.
The representatives said an environmental study determined no wildlife would be endangered. When several community members requested to look over the survey, the representatives said the company would not make the study public immediately because of third-party privacy concerns.
After a resident suggested planting trees elsewhere to replace the ones the company would cut down, Derek Ackerman, director of transmission operations, said Kansas Gas would consider the proposal, and he personally wouldn’t be against it.
Community members also were concerned about if the contractor would go beyond the project parameters. Ackerman said the company would hire a third-party transmission pipeline contractor and have an inspector on site.
“When you go into the middle of a community, that is a huge asset to a community to have a forested area right in the middle of a residential area,” Klimek said. “People live for that kind of environment and to take it away is just atrocious. That’s what the community has been fighting for. ‘Listen to us. Save the trees, as many as you can. You don’t need to clear all that land out of there.’”