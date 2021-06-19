A 10-person group of Kansas Forest Service wildland firefighters departed this week for South Dakota in anticipation of wildfires.
The newly formed Kansas State Fire Module left Wednesday to pre-position in the Black Hills National Forest for as many as three weeks.
The module’s South Dakota assignment is its first.
“This has been a work in progress over the last year and a half,” said Chris Hanson, northwest district fire management officer for the Kansas Forest Service. “It’s nice to see this project come to fruition and get the module out.” Hanson will serve as the leader for the assignment.
Suppression modules focus on assisting with wildfire suppression, removing vegetation to lessen the threat of wildfire, and other fire-management duties. The module is also equipped to provide the initial response if a new fire starts.
Officials requested firefighters for western South Dakota because above-normal temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity have combined to create conditions that make controlling a wildfire more difficult.
Hanson said the formation of the suppression module and resulting assignments provides Kansas firefighters a valuable opportunity to work on training that they otherwise might not be able to receive.
“I can definitely see this module being used more in the state of Kansas and nationally. We saw, last year, more fire-suppression modules being ordered – the module gives our firefighters the opportunity to get more training they can bring back to the state,” Hanson said.
The suppression module is made up of full-time staff members along with fire-protection specialists who work on-call for the Kansas Forest Service.
“KFS wildland fire staff took the initiative then dedicated their time and energy to create the suppression module” said State Forester Jason Hartman. “We are very excited to see that hard work be put to use helping others.”
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 33 large fires have burned more than 370,000 acres across 10 states as of Friday.