MANHATTAN, Kan. — Fall harvest is well underway in Kansas with farmers already bringing in more than half of this year's corn crop.The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that the 51% of the corn crop has been cut, well ahead of the 43% average for this time of year.Kansas growers have also harvested 19% of their sorghum crop, along with 14% of the soybean and 10% of the sunflower crops, the agency said.Winter wheat planting is running about average with 42% now planted.