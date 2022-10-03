Kansas Farm Bureau is pledging $5 million to support Kansas State University’s agricultural programs.
K-State officials on Monday announced the award, which the bureau will distribute over the next five years. The university will use the funding for the KSU College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. The award will fund two new innovation center facilities, renovations for current ag buildings and technology improvements.
Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, said in a statement that the organization has known for a long time that “the facilities at the country’s first operational land-grant institution needed updating.” Kansas Farm Bureau is a non-profit agriculture advocacy organization.
“We’re excited to come alongside President (Richard) Linton to make an investment in our industry, our state and future students to ensure K-State remains in its position as a global leader in agriculture,” Felts said. “Kansas Farm Bureau’s gift ensures that K-State will continue to positively impact the lives of Kansas farmers and the Kansas economy.”
Ernie Minton, K-State Research and Extension director and College of Agriculture dean, said in a statement that he wanted to thank Kansas Farm Bureau “for this investment in the future of agricultural teaching and research” at KSU.
“This gift is proof of the strong, long-standing relationship between the university and the agricultural industry, which is the lifeblood of Kansas,” Minton said. “We are excited for the opportunities our innovation centers will bring to our students, faculty and the producers who drive this state’s robust agricultural economy.”
Linton said in a statement that the bureau’s gift “demonstrates the importance” of university-industry partnerships.
“Constantly adapting and innovating requires new ways of thinking and doing, and Kansas Farm Bureau’s gift will empower K-State faculty, researchers and students to work closely with industry partners to find the necessary solutions to this grand challenge,” Linton said.