Kansas Rep. Joe Newland speaks Monday at the Kansas Farm Bureau’s 104th annual meeting in Manhattan after he was elected to serve as the next president of the KFB.

 Courtesy photo

The Kansas Farm Bureau elected a new president via paper ballots at the organization’s 104th annual meeting Monday.

Voting delegates elected Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer and Kansas House representative, as the next president of Farm Bureau. More than 400 Farm Bureau members from across Kansas attended the meeting at the Manhattan Convention Center.