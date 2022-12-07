The Kansas Farm Bureau elected a new president via paper ballots at the organization’s 104th annual meeting Monday.
Voting delegates elected Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer and Kansas House representative, as the next president of Farm Bureau. More than 400 Farm Bureau members from across Kansas attended the meeting at the Manhattan Convention Center.
“We’re extremely proud that all four of our children are heavily involved in agriculture,” Newland said. “I love agriculture, I love everything about it.”
The vote for the next KFB president had to be redone because of an issue with the agency’s electronic clickers that are used by delegates to tally their votes. Delegates had a choice in presidential candidates between Newland and other KFB members Jim Sipes or Jeff Grossenbacher. Voters completed a first-round vote with the clickers to narrow the candidates down to Newland and Sipes.
A second and final vote indicated Newland had obtained the majority, but paper ballots were requested after the accuracy of the electronic clickers was called into question by other KFB members. Ultimately, Newland received the most votes via paper ballot.
In his pre-election speech, Newland told the audience that the Farm Bureau is “not and ‘I’ or ‘me’ organization.”
“It is not the time to be one person,” Newland said. “This is the time, and you’ve heard it many times over the last couple of days, that we work together, we are a team that works together to get things done.”
In the Legislature, Newland represents an area covering Greenwood, Wilson and Woodson counties on the southernmost edge of the Flint Hills. He serves on the Legislature’s agriculture and rural revitalization committees, and this year sponsored a bill that would exempt farm products sold at farmer’s markets from sales taxes. He was elected to the Statehouse in 2019.
Newland represented the KFB’s third district – which includes Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties – from 2011 to 2019. He and his wife, Dana, have farmland and a cow-calf herd in Montgomery County. He told the audience that two of his sons and a grandson now work on the family farm, while a third son is a John Deere dealership parts manager and his daughter is a counselor and lobbyist with the Kansas Livestock Commission.
KFB delegates also elected five members to the agency’s board of directors, including George Pretz of Miami County, Steve McCloud of Harvey County, Doug Zillinger of Phillips County, Joe Jury of Gray County, and Craig Cooper of Sheridan County.
The three-day annual meeting and convention featured several ag-related workshops and guest speakers, including a keynote presentation from Gregg Doud, a Jewell County native and the former Chief Agricultural Negotiator with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Outgoing KFB president Rich Felts, Sen. Jerry Moran and longtime KFB volunteers were also honored during a banquet for KFB members Sunday. As part of the annual meeting, nearly $5,600 was raised through a silent auction sponsored by the Women’s Leadership Committee for the End Hunger campaign.
This year’s KFB Foundation fundraising event, themed “Let the Good Times Roll,” raised an additional $25,000 to benefit End Hunger.