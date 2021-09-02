Kansas’ education commissioner told a crowd of about 70 Manhattan residents Tuesday that graduation rates across the state are at their highest percentage ever, but there is still more work to be done as the state redefines how it educates children.
Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson said in the past six years, the high school graduation rate for all Kansas students increased to 88.3% in 2020, which is the highest percentage in the state’s history. In 2019, the statewide average graduation rate was 87.5%. The targeted graduation rate set by the Kansas State Board of Education in 2015 is 95%.
Watson, along with deputy education commissioner Brad Neuenswander, visited Manhattan as part of the Kansas Success Tour. The tour consists of numerous stops throughout the state, including Tuesday’s visit to Oliver Brown Elementary, to inform residents of the progress made since the Kansas State Board of Education announced a new vision for K-12 schooling in the state. Watson said no state in the nation has hit the 95% graduation rate, but Kansas has improved in the past six years.
The graduation rate for “English language learners” (usually students whose primary language is not English) has increased by 6.5 percentage points since 2015 to an average of 83.7%. For students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, that rate increased by 3.7 percentage points to an average of 81.2%, respectively.
The rate of high school students with disabilities who graduated also rose by 3.1 percentage points to an average of 80.3%, which puts Kansas second in the nation for graduating students with disabilities.
Watson said while it’s important to celebrate those figures, it also should be recognized that 12%, or about 4,000 Kansas children, “did not walk across the stage” in 2020.
“If that was one of your kids, or grandkids, or your niece or nephew, or your godkid, you would say, ‘It doesn’t matter what the statistic says,’” Watson said.
The Oliver Brown visit was Neuenswander and Watson’s 34th stop out of 50 visits throughout the state. The current “listening tour” is like one the pair undertook in 2015 to gauge what Kansans expected from the public education system.
Neuenswander and Watson also went on a statewide tour a few years ago to ask business leaders what they wanted from the K-12 system.
Neuenswander said the main thing they heard from employers was a need for higher non-academic skills among high school graduates.
“Eighty percent of responses in the research said high school graduates lack professionalism or work ethic,” Neuenswander said. “By the way, this is pre-COVID.”
Neuenswander said 83% of respondents to their survey of business leaders stated two-year college graduates lacked work ethic and professionalism skills. Ninety-five percent of responding employers said enhanced verbal communication skills are needed for four-year college graduates who enter the workforce.
“Nowhere did (employers) say (graduates) lacked content knowledge,” Neuenswander said. “They said they don’t know how to take their content knowledge and apply it.”
Prior to 2015, academic success in Kansas was measured through two standardized tests, one for reading and language skills and one for math. After the state board chose to revamp Kansas K-12 education in 2015 — following a ruling on a lawsuit requiring the Kansas Legislature to constitutionally fund K-12 education — state education officials said they wanted to see school counselors act more like coaches for students as they decide on their future. Officials also sought to reinforce community involvement or volunteerism among students, and to individualize a student’s educational experience.
Neuenswander and Watson polled audience members Tuesday to get their opinions on the importance of those efforts. The majority of audience members indicated through a digital survey that they “strongly agree” with the retooled vision for state education. When asked what support schools needed to succeed, the most common responses from audience members were “time” and “money.”
“Our researchers are going to pour over those open responses, they’re going to make some sense out of that from all over the state,” Watson said.
Watson said revamping education in Kansas is “not a Friday Night Lights game” with winners and losers.
“This is high, high expectations and standards, so we’ve got to pick up the phone and call each other … and ask how we can help more kids,” Watson said. “I know we can do it. There’s no doubt we can do it.”