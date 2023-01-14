Speaking at a conference of Flint Hills leaders on Thursday, Lt. Gov. David Toland likened Kansas’ economy to a prairie fire.
He said the state has seen a lot of progress lately.
Speaking at a conference of Flint Hills leaders on Thursday, Lt. Gov. David Toland likened Kansas’ economy to a prairie fire.
He said the state has seen a lot of progress lately.
“Now we’ve got a fire,” he said. “We’ve got some heat, we’ve got some light. We are at a pace of growth that we haven’t seen in the state of Kansas in over 70 years.”
Toland, who is also the secretary of commerce, said Kansas had the most private-sector capital investment of any state in the country on a per-capita basis in 2021. Kansas went from No. 24 three years earlier to No. 1 in 2021.
“We can’t let this fire get out of control in a way that damages everything that makes the Flint Hills region great and the state of Kansas great,” he said. “There’s a quality of life here in this region, which is how we are able to land these big companies. … So as we grow, we must be intentional about encouraging high-quality development.”
To maintain the charm that attracts investors, local leaders must think about things like building codes, affordability and design, he said.
“I want to particularly encourage this region to think about how to preserve and amplify everything that’s great about it while also opening up new opportunities,” he said.
Toland said Kansas doesn’t want just to draw jobs but to draw the best jobs while keeping kids in the state.
“It’s important that Kansans don’t allow those positive attributes to be obliterated by really rapid growth, the likes of which most of us here haven’t seen in our lifetimes,” he said.
Toland also applauded the participants at the conference, which is a joint annual retreat put on by the chambers of commerce of Manhattan, Junction City and Wamego. He said it’s helpful to think beyond local borders and work together.
“You’re looking across city and county lines, and you’re thinking about where your strengths are,” he said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.