Officials with the Kansas Department of Agriculture say they are monitoring for signs of avian influenza in the Flint Hills after confirming a case in far eastern Kansas.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed on March 12 the presence of avian flu in a private backyard poultry flock in Franklin County.
KDA animal health commissioner Justin Smith said avian flu is similar to the human influenza virus.
“There’s always a season for it, and it changes,” Smith said. “The USDA has been tracking it. We knew this year could be pretty significant.”
More than 20 states have confirmed positive cases of bird flu either in wild fowl or poultry, while 15 states reported positive cases in just commercial poultry flocks.
“In Kansas it’s been fairly light up to this point,” Smith said, “but we have more exposure time to go before getting out of this unscathed.”
KDA officials quarantined the affected flock, and infected birds on the property will be euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease. Smith said water fowl like ducks and geese, as well as several mammal species, can carry and spread avian flu without showing symptoms.
“When domestic poultry have exposure to them, directly or indirectly, then that’s when those birds get exposed,” Smith said. “We can see a fairly large loss of birds if we can’t respond fast enough.”
The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan closed some areas of the zoo to avoid contact with the disease. Head keeper Savannah Brethauer said in a written statement Monday that areas of the zoo, including the Australian Walkabout, which houses the zoo’s aviary and emus, and the area housing Caribbean flamingos will be closed. Those animals will still be visible from the outside of their habitats, but the exhibits will remain closed while the animal team monitors the situation.
Additionally, zoo staff is adding disinfectant protocols, increasing personal protective equipment use, changing current feeding practices and adjusting diets as necessary. There is no avian flu breakout in Riley, Geary, or Pottawatomie counties.
Smith said in 2015 when the last major outbreak of avian flu was recorded, more than 50 million birds died or were euthanized across the country because of the virus. Just like the human influenza strain, avian flu is a respiratory disease. Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge and sluggishness.
“If you walk into your chicken coop or turkey shelter in the morning to feed, and it’s eerily quiet,” Smith said, “then that might be a sign. Birds will be more subdued. … Oftentimes the first mention is when birds are found dead. We see high mortality rates in backyard flocks.”
Smith said USDA officials are seeing some “potential exposure” of avian flu in some raptor species, like hawks and eagles, in other states. He said raptor species likely contract the virus from feeding on other wild birds.
Anyone involved with poultry production, from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer, should review biosecurity activities to assure the health of the birds.
“This is a highly pathogenic virus,” Smith said. “Biosecurity is of the utmost importance.”
There is no vaccine for avian flu, and Smith said it’s “virtually untreatable.” He said the best way to deal with the virus is for birds to not get infected.
“The best way to do that is to ramp up biosecurity,” Smith said. “If birds are running free and have access to a pond with ducks or other waterfowl, lock them up in a separate area. If you’re going into a coop, it’s a good idea to change your shoes before walking in, to keep infected material from coming inside.”
Smith also recommended people cover their bird feed, and to not allow wild birds any access. If a person is buying new birds or adding to their flock, they should make sure those birds are coming from certified sources. Smith adds that he would avoid going to bird shows or sales right now.
“I’m always hesitant of using COVID as an example, but in reality, it’s a lot like what we’ve gone through,” Smith said. “We just don’t have masks to put on chickens.”
Smith said there is no indication that this current strain of avian influenza has any kind of potential to jump to humans. He also said that there’s no food safety or public health issued posed by avian flu; consumers should cook their eggs and poultry properly to avoid foodborne illness.
“The biggest thing right now is making people aware of the situation, and knowing that it’s an issue,” Smith said.