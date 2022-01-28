Eight-year-old Clara Morgan said one of her favorite facts about Kansas paleontologist George F. Sternberg is that he got married on New Year’s Eve in 1907.
“He got married to Mabel Clare Smith,” Morgan said, “and has a museum in his honor. He found around 252 bones, full skeletons and fossils.”
Morgan is a third grader in Taylor Ryan’s class at Oliver Brown Elementary School. On Friday, the 2nd- and 3rd-grade wing of the school hosted a Kansas Day Museum to honor the Sunflower State’s 161st year of statehood. Kansas Day is Saturday. On Jan. 29, 1861, Kansas became the 34th state in the United States.
Students in four classes compiled research into presentations and exhibits covering prairie homes, the daily life of early settlers, rural school days, and famous Kansans.
Morgan’s presentation on Sternberg included dressing up to look the part of an explorer. She said her interest in fantasy animals helped her learn more about Sternberg’s work as a paleontologist.
“I hear about a mythical report that someone found, maybe like a dragon skull or unicorn skull, and I’m like, all on it,” Morgan said. “When I’m older, I want to actually bring one magical animal back to life. I’m going to make an egg, so it will be able to hatch and be my pet. I’m going to name it Gerald.”
Sternberg didn’t discover any evidence of magical creatures; he is credited with excavating the “fish within a fish” specimen, which is a set of fossilized fish bones inside the skeleton of another prehistoric sea animal, in 1952. Sternberg served as curator of the museum at Fort Hays State University from 1927 to 1961, when he retired at age 70. After his death in 1969, the museum and student geology club on campus were renamed in his honor.
Other notable Kansans brought to life by Oliver Brown students included Amelia Earhart, Bob Dole, James Naismith and Dr. Karl Menninger.
Third-grade teacher Taylor Ryan said 23 famous Kansans were represented. She said the girls had a harder time identifying famous female Kansans.
“That was a big challenge they had to overcome,” she said.
Oliver Brown Elementary principal Erin Lopez said the students in the so-called “green wing” were “super excited” to present their projects to the rest of the school. Second-grade teacher Jessica Slama said having a large interactive project like this sends a message of unity across the school.
“Coming together, representing our state and thinking about the things that make our state super special,” Slama said, “I think that brings them together in a positive way.”
Slama’s students presented facts about rural schoolhouses in Kansas, like how there was only one teacher across nine grades, and that students could be disciplined with a rap of a ruler on the knuckles. They also provided information on spelling bees in one-room schoolhouses and offered the chance to practice writing in cursive.
Second-grade student intern Sydney Stauffer said when the students were presenting to other classes, they “had so much confidence and enthusiasm.”
“I feel like, when the students actually have something they’re passionate about and been learning about, and they get to take their own individual roles, that’s where you really see the excitement and passion, and you really see them thriving as students,” Stauffer said.