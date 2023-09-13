Three Kansas Court of Appeals judges will hear arguments from attorneys at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Kansas State University’s Forum Hall at the student union.
The court is hosting at K-State because of Constitution Day, a federal holiday that celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
“Each year, the pre-law program at Kansas State University hosts a Constitution Day event to engage the campus and community,” the Kansas Court’s announcement said. “This year’s event gives the attendees an opportunity to personally observe the work of the appellate courts dealing with complex legal issues.”
Students and residents will hear three cases from Riley, Pottawatomie and Ottawa counties involving two civil lawsuits and one that includes a child in need of care action.
The Board of County Commissioners of Riley County face resident Gary Kilner, who “contends” that his property is exempt from county zoning regulations because his land is zoned for agriculture. The announcement said Kilner asserts that the district court failed to follow the rules of civil procedure.
The second civil appeal is the Employers Mutual Casualty Company against Jayhawk Fire Sprinkler Company. Employers Mutual appeals the district court’s dismissal of its subrogation lawsuit against the sprinkler company. Owners of Employers Mutual concluded that Riley County failed to treat the case as a summary judgment and “erroneously” found that its insured waived the insurance carrier’s subrogation rights.
The final case involves a child, so the announcement does not include details of the minor’s court proceeding.
Judges David Burns, Rachel Pickering and Timothy Lahey will answer questions following court.