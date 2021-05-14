Kansas added 367 new coronavirus cases, 28 hospitalizations and nine deaths from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Friday was 311,705 cases, 10,488 hospitalizations and 5,038 deaths.
Geary County recorded seven new cases for a total of 3,149 Friday, according to KDHE.
Pottawatomie County did not confirm any new cases; its total was 1,900 on Wednesday and Friday.
Geary County added three new cases of the United Kingdom variant since Wednesday, according to KDHE. Geary County has recorded 16 cases of the U.K. variant.
Riley County and Pottawatomie County did not add any variant cases sine Wednesday, KDHE said. Riley County has recorded four U.K. variant cases, but all people associated have recovered. Pottawatomie County has reported five cases of the U.K. variant.
KDHE said the U.K. variant is more severe than the typical coronavirus infection because it likely has a higher rate of fatalities and hospitalizations. However, some recent British studies have said the variant spreads easier, but the symptoms aren’t more severe.
KDHE did not report any outbreaks in Riley, Geary or Pottawatomie counties on Wednesday; KDHE updates outbreak data once a week.
The Riley County Health Department does not release local data on Fridays. The next update is planned for next Wednesday.