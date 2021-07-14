A new recommendation from a commission created by Gov. Laura Kelly to explore racial equity in Kansas states all schools shall “review and eliminate” the use of Native American mascots, nicknames, or imagery.
This guidance released by the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice on Wednesday is voluntary; it comes as many schools in Kansas are re-evaluating whether their mascots could be offensive or derogatory.
In Manhattan, the conversation about Manhattan High School’s use of Indians as a mascot has circulated for at least a decade, if not longer.
The commission recommends that schools work with members of the Kansas Association for Native American Education (KANAE) and other American Indian advocacy groups to “identify resources and to educate and assist in assessing their Native American representations and build relationships with federal recognized tribes in the area.”
The KANAE first advocated for schools to reconsider or change their mascots in 1998. Recently, the Shawnee Mission School district banned American Indian mascots in January, and a Wichita school board voted in February to get rid of the “Redskins” name at Wichita North High School.
If schools choose to keep their American Indian mascots or imagery because of the high cost or an inability to remove them, the commission recommends developing educational materials and working with local tribes to “ensure imagery is appropriately contextualized.”
Locally, the USD 383 school board decided in 2016 to enhance Native American curriculum while maintaining the Indian name and symbol. In 2017, MHS students picked a wolf to serve as an on-field mascot for high school events.
However, the discussion on what to do about the Indian mascot is alive again as the USD 383 school board election draws closer.
In July of last year, board members gave a 4-3 consensus to revisit ideas for changing the mascot.
Kristin Brighton, Jurdene Coleman, Karla Hagemeister and Katrina Lewison were in favor of revisiting the issue. Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos were against it. Of those, only Edie and Herrman were on the board at the time of the 2016 decision.
At least two of the members who supported revisiting the issue won’t be on the school board next year. Coleman’s, Hagemeister’s and Lewison’s seats are up for election, and only Hagemeister is running for re-election.
No firm timeline was given for recommendations as school officials in December cited the pandemic as a reason for not immediately addressing the issue.