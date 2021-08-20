The entity governing Kansas State University has approved the next step in the search for a new K-State president.
The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved a job description for the president role. The 25-member presidential search committee formed in July developed the document, which contains criteria for the next president and a university summary.
The executive summary said the next president of K-State “should possess a demonstrated track record of successful leadership with significant administrative and leadership experience at an institution or organization of comparable size, scope and complexity.”
“The president should be a person of high integrity and character with strong interpersonal, collaboration, diplomacy, and communication skills,” the summary states.
The summary also states, in part, “The president will advocate for K-State’s commitment to developing economic prosperity locally, regionally and across the state in fulfillment of its land-grant mission.”
The document also states presidential candidates should be an experienced fundraiser and be a “highly visible and accessible leader, both on and off campus.”
The document promotes K-State to prospective candidates as a “comprehensive, research, land-grant institution” with four campuses and more than 200,000 living graduates. It also promotes Manhattan as “America’s classic college town” with amenities found in larger cities and regular nomination by the Princeton Review as a top 5 community in town-and-gown relations.
Regents president and CEO Blake Flanders told those who attended the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat last month that the board hired a search consultant, WittKieffer, and scheduled listening sessions to help determine the hiring criteria.
President Richard Myers announced in May that he planned to retire at the end of the 2021 calendar year. Myers, 79, is a retired four-star army general and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He became K-State president in 2016. Earlier in July, the board named the 25-member search committee, led by former CEO of BNSF Railway and K-State alumnus Carl Ice.
The search committee includes Kevin Lockett, former K-State and NFL football player and businessman; Pat Roberts, former U.S. senator; Gene Taylor, director of athletics at K-State; and Usha Reddi, Manhattan city commissioner and former mayor.
The search is a closed process, meaning the Regents won’t inform the public on candidates.
The Regents are asking potential candidates for the presidential job to submit applications, which include a resume and letter of interest addressing the themes in the profile document, by Oct. 15.
The special meeting Wednesday was not livestreamed, meaning members of the public who wished to view the proceedings would have had to travel to the Regents’ office in Topeka.