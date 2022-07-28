07282022-mer-new-warren-1

State Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, answers a question during an interview Tuesday. Warren is seeking the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

State Sen. Kellie Warren, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general, said she will fight back against policies she believes are harmful to Kansans and potential challenges if a constitutional amendment on abortion is passed next week.

“I will be the firewall, be the last line of defense,” Warren told The Mercury Tuesday.