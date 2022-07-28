State Sen. Kellie Warren, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general, said she will fight back against policies she believes are harmful to Kansans and potential challenges if a constitutional amendment on abortion is passed next week.
“I will be the firewall, be the last line of defense,” Warren told The Mercury Tuesday.
Warren, who is running against former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi for the Republican nomination, said she expects to have to defend the so-called Value Them Both amendment in court if it passes this upcoming Tuesday. If the amendment passes, it will allow the state to institute more restrictions on abortions in Kansas.
Warren said passage of the measure would be just the beginning of the battle on that issue.
“We need to have that strong leader who knows how to build a team, build a coalition and go fight and win those battles,” Warren said.
Warren, an attorney from Leawood, was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2018 and to the Kansas Senate in 2020.
Warren has received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. She is also endorsed by Kansans for Life, Kansas Family Voice and Americans for Prosperity-Kansas. She said she believes she has earned this support through her experience both as a lawyer and as a legislator. She said this background in both the law and policy would serve her well as attorney general.
“Conservative leaders are coalescing behind my campaign because they see I’m the experienced attorney who leads on conservative policy and gets the job done,” she said.
Warren said her other priorities include fighting back against what she considered federal government overreach. She cited Biden administration policy regarding water usage as well as protection of the lesser prairie chicken as attempts to control private land use.
Warren said it is important for her party to select a nominee who can win in November and that she has a history of winning difficult races. Warren defeated incumbents in both 2018 and 2020.
“We cannot afford to lose the attorney general’s office like we lost the governor’s office in 2018,” Warren said. “We can’t as Kansans afford to get it wrong.”