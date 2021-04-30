Kansas added 620 new cases, 97 hospitalizations and four deaths from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total was 309,130 cases, 10,248 hospitalizations and 4,982 deaths on Friday.
Geary County recorded 11 new cases for a total of 3,366 on Friday, according to KDHE.
KDHE said Pottawatomie County added four cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,886 on Friday.
KDHE did not report any outbreaks in Riley, Geary or Pottawatomie counties on Wednesday; KDHE updates outbreak data once a week.
The Riley County Health Department does not release local data on Fridays. The next update is planned for next Wednesday.