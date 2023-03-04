4h-youth-council-2023

The 2023 Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council includes (front row, left to right) Brooke Slipke, Sukesh Kamesh, Carson Fouard, Ian Dunn, Gabe Schenk and president Emma Littich; (back row, left to right) Eve Rider, Kierra Eck, Ellie Seeger, Kaylen Langhofer, vice president Jaden Huehl, secretary Channing Dillinger, public relations chair Claire Helsel, Grace Schmeidler, Emilia Wilkerson and Kylee Barlett.

 Courtesy photo

It may not have crossed Emma Littich’s mind when she first enrolled in the Kansas 4-H program at age 7, but the world was about to open up to her.

More than 10 years later, there she was: Leading Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on a tour of the Kansas State Fair and advocating for the Kansas 4-H program.