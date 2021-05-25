Kale Katt has resigned as the principal of Wamego High School.
The resignation came out as an agenda item for a special USD 320 school board meeting called for Tuesday night.
On May 10, the school board voted 5-2 to extend Katt's contract by one year with Cory Meyer and Bruce Coleman opposed.
The district hired Katt as principal in July 2019. Katt spent the previous five years as an assistant principal at Junction City High School, where he led the Business, Information and Technology Academy. He has also taught English at the high school level, and previously taught composition at Cloud County.
That same agenda item, a personnel report, also listed the resignation of WHS counselor Jina Kugler. Both are effective at the end of this school year.
If approved by the board, Travis Graber, the Wamego Middle School principal, will transfer to the high school to become the athletic director/assistant principal for 2021-2022. Graber would replace Dennis Charbonneau, who is retiring.
Katt's resignation comes on the heels of USD 320 Superintendent Tim Winter's resignation, which the board accepted May 10.
The school board on Tuesday night will hold its second interview for a interim superintendent. The district has hired Winter as the eighth grade math teacher at Wamego Middle School for the 2021-22 school year.