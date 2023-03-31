Kansas State University’s chief government relations officer Sue Peterson is retiring next month.
Peterson, who’s been at K-State since 1989, is retiring April 7 after almost 34 years of service.
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 68F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 1:30 pm
Kansas State University’s chief government relations officer Sue Peterson is retiring next month.
Peterson, who’s been at K-State since 1989, is retiring April 7 after almost 34 years of service.
“It has been my honor to represent Kansas State University, my alma mater, with Kansas policy makers over the past three decades,” Peterson said in a statement Thursday. “During this time, I have worked with four university presidents in advocating for higher education and Kansas State University.”
Peterson has bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from K-State, as well as a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas. Peterson began her tenure at KSU in 1989, holding direct responsibility for all university liaison activities with the state and federal legislature. She’s also worked as a political science instructor since 1992.
K-State President Richard Linton said in a statement Thursday that Peterson has had “an amazing career” at the university, which has led to an “immeasurable impact” from her work.
“She has been a tireless advocate for the university, but her legacy is even bigger than that,” Linton said. “She has laid the groundwork for incredible growth both within the university and across our region and state.”
Peterson serves as a member of the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities Council on Governmental Affairs, including three terms on the executive committee and two terms as secretary. She is a founding member of the Kansas Board of Regents Council on Governmental Relations and helped found the Big 12 Council of Governmental Relations Officers.
Peterson serves as the Agriculture Authorization team lead and a Council on Governmental Affairs liaison to the Budget and Advocacy Committee, and she is a member of the Agriculture Committee on Legislative Planning, which provides recommendations to Congress for upcoming farm bills. Additionally, she has served on the Higher Education Government Relations Conference Task Force since 2016 and served as chair in 2019.
Peterson has received some notable honors during her tenure, including the 2011 Marvin D. “Swede” Johnson Achievement Award and the 2016 Flinchbaugh Family Wildcat Pride Award.
In 2019, she delivered the Betty Colden Memorial Lectureship and also received the Career Excellence Award from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities’ Council on Governmental Affairs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.