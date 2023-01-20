A Kansas State University office has moved from Edwards Hall to Kedzie Hall.
The Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX has relocated to Kedzie Hall ahead of scheduled demolition of Edwards. University officials said in a statement Friday the office is now in a more centralized and accessible location on the second floor in 220A Kedzie Hall.
Officials said the new location provides greater access to students, faculty and staff. Accessible entrances are on the basement and first-floor levels. Metered parking spaces are offered on the east side of the building by Fairchild Hall, and hourly parking is available in the K-State Student Union garage for people without parking permits.
The Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) engages in training, outreach and conducting investigations in accordance with laws, regulations, executive orders and other applicable policies that uphold equal opportunity and civil rights laws. OIE is responsible for the oversight and compliance of federal laws that include Titles VI, VII and IX along with retaliation. Anyone may report concerns of discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment and/or retaliation by contacting equity@k-state.edu or calling 785-532-6220.
Originally built in 1967 as a residence hall, Edwards will come down in May following roof damage from severe weather last June. Human Capital Services will move to the first and second floors of Dykstra Hall, as will the Environmental Health and Safety department. K-State Police will relocate to Stone House, while the Ag Extension unit is transitioning to fully remote work.
The move is part of university officials’ actions to eliminate approximately $65 million from K-State’s $430 million deferred maintenance backlog. Demolition of Edwards Hall also frees up more space for officials to utilize for future campus needs.