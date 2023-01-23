Kansas State University sophomore social work major Olivia Chace of Overland Park, center, works on her fleece tie blanket Saturday morning at Staley School Leadership of Studies, during HandsOn K-State’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. “(King) was a person whose No.-1 priority was people, to make a world that was better for people,” Chace said. “Service is the primary way we do that.”
Kansas State University sophomore social work major Olivia Chace of Overland Park, center, works on her fleece tie blanket Saturday morning at Staley School Leadership of Studies, during HandsOn K-State’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. “(King) was a person whose No.-1 priority was people, to make a world that was better for people,” Chace said. “Service is the primary way we do that.”
Snow showers Saturday morning fall onto the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. outside of Ahearn Field House on the Kansas State University campus. Campbell Norton, a freshman from Eudora, said HandsOn K-State’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service honors the civil rights leader’s message of loving others and being of service in one’s community.
Members of the K-State community turned out Saturday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back.
HandsOn K-State held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Saturday. Around 80 people volunteered at seven sites in the area. Campbell McNorton, a member of HandsOn K-State, said the event honors King’s message of loving others and being of service in one’s community.
“It grounds (students) to Manhattan,” McNorton said. “They can get out and see the real impact K-State can have on the community, and it will encourage them to be more involved.”
Volunteers visited Sunset Zoo, Ogden Friendship House of Hope, the USD 383 Fit Closet, Goodwill, Manhattan Public Library and Hope Ranch to help with tasks like cleaning or sorting donations. Others met at the Staley School of Leadership Studies and made fleece tie blankets for the Crisis Center and Manhattan Emergency Shelter or put together “fresh start kits” for the Ascension Via Christi Hospital emergency room.
HandsOn K-State distributes food throughout the year, helps with Furniture Amnesty Day and will put on an Earth Day event this spring. McNorton, a freshman from Eudora, got involved with HandsOn K-State to continue volunteer work she had been doing in her hometown. McNorton participated in an organization called Feeding Eudora and distributed free food to people in the community.
Dakota Bentz signed up to make tie blankets as a way to remember her grandmother, who died last year and whose birthday was Saturday. She said she thought making something that would help people was a good way to be of service.
“(King) was always for the people, and this is in the same vein of being for the people,” she said.
Olivia Chace, a sophomore from Overland Park, said she had volunteered at a HandsOn food distribution event last fall and was impressed with the group. Chace, a social work major, said she is always looking for ways to serve the community. She said the Day of Service is an appropriate way to honor King because he led through service.
“He was a person whose No.-1 priority was people, to make a world that was better for people,” Chace said. “Service is the primary way we do that.”