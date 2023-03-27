Kansas State University junior Rachel Sebesta films junior Nicholas Burket and academic advisor David Ollington acting out a scene along Anderson Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday during the K-State 48-Hour Film Challenge. Observing are K-State graduate student Crystal Miller, second from right, and senior Bridget May.
Four teams competed in K-State’s 48-Hour Film Challenge this weekend, taking two days to develop their ideas from inception to completed short film. Coordinator Katherine Karlin, professor of English, said participants get a crash course in the filmmaking process.
“You come out with a really good working knowledge of how to interpret and how to make film,” Karlin said. “This a really wonderful experience for students to get familiar with everything that goes into making a movie.”
Teams had 48 hours to write, film and edit a two- to six-minute short film. The rules also included three elements each team must incorporate into the film. This year these elements were an envelope, an electronic sign and the line of dialogue, “You never told me your name.”
Bridget May, a senior and team captain, said her team’s film was about a man who is told to write a letter to his future self and then ultimately meets his future self. The two versions end up learning from each other some lessons about how to live life.
May said as a college student she often is asked what she wants for her future, so the story the team put together felt relatable to her.
“I don’t know what will happen. I don’t know what I want when I’m 50 because I don’t know what my preferences will be,” she said.
The only advance planning teams are allowed to do is picking members, but May said after her teammates arrived at their idea, she felt excited about it, and she thought she would be proud of the final product.
“Once we came up with the idea, it’s been pretty fun because I actually want to watch what we’re making,” she said.
May’s team had six members, and she said sometimes trying to reconcile different ideas could be difficult, but her team had already discussed how they would handle these conflicts. She said the time crunch can make it hard to find time to eat and some people find it difficult to get some sleep over the course of the weekend. Karlin said time management is always part of the challenge, and they always encourage participants to leave enough time for editing.
“It makes you very economical,” Karlin said. “You have to plan very well.”
May said part of their process was to determine who would fit best in different roles, like who were the most comfortable with editing or the most confident actors. She said one of the most rewarding aspects of the challenge was seeing people’s strengths come out.
“Everyone’s so talented that’s it’s repeating somebody’s idea louder,” May said.
The short films will be screened at 5 p.m. April 5 in the Flint Hills Room in the K-State Student Union. At that event they will be judged by three-person panel to compete for first prize as well as an audience choice award. Karlin said receiving both judge and audience feedback is both instructional and rewarding.
“To be able watch people watching your film and laugh at it or get scared, whatever your intended reaction is supposed to be, it’s an enormous feeling of achievement,” she said.
May had participated in the challenge once before, but the pandemic prevented a screening that year. She said she’s looking forward to sharing the group’s work with people.
“It’s getting to invite your friends to come and see what you spent a weekend working on,” May said.