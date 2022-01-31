The K-State community honored the life, legacy and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a virtual ceremony Friday.
To wrap up MLK Observance Week on campus, members of the Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs office and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity sponsored a candle-lighting ceremony. The event was online because of increased cases of COVID-19 in the Manhattan area.
K-State holds its MLK Observance Week on the first full week of classes rather than starting on MLK Day, when classes aren’t in session.
The program began with Mirta Chavez, chairwoman of the MLK Observance Week committee, talking about the bust of MLK that the university unveiled in 2006 in front of Ahearn Fieldhouse. The bust commemorates King’s final speech on a college campus, delivered on the K-State campus Jan. 19, 1968, just three months before he was assassinated.
Following Chavez’s introduction, interim chief diversity and inclusion officer Be Stoney led the rest of the ceremonies. She said Jan. 19 is a significant date for her, as she lost both her father and King on that date.
“My father exemplified what Dr. King advocated for, which is to live intentionally without regret,” Stoney said. “My dad actually made us listen to Dr. King’s speeches two to three times a week, especially after his assassination.”
Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity spoke during a pre-recorded candle-lighting ceremony. Senior mechanical engineering and leadership studies major Camden Mayfield said in the video that the ceremony is “the oldest MLK observance event here at K-State.” King became a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity in 1952 while a graduate student at Boston University.
The idea for the bust came from former Kansas Board of Regents member Dan Lykins, who attended King’s 1968 speech and was so emotionally moved that he wanted to honor the civil rights leader’s visit to Manhattan.
President Richard Myers said he knew Lykins, who died last month in Topeka after a three-year battle with cancer.
“I think I could testify on his behalf that he never forgot what Dr. King stood for,” Myers said, “and I think Dan tried to live his life in remembrance of that.”
Myers read a quote from Dr. King about the purpose of education, which in part states that “intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
Assistant athletic director Jill Shields said the MLK quote that most resonated with her is, “life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
“That quote remains inspiring to me, as a coach and teacher,” Shields said.
Dean of students Thomas Lane said he was looking for words of hope when searching for an MLK quote, and he found them with this excerpt from King’s 1964 Nobel Prize acceptance speech: “I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality.”
KSU General Counsel Shari Crittendon said one of her favorite MLK quotes is: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
“I see hope as more than just optimistic,” Crittendon said. “We still have the faith and audacity to envision a brighter future, and to understand that we have the power to create one.”
Stoney ended the ceremony by saying she wanted the K-State community to “do a better job of calling out the injustices experienced by many.”
“Let’s let K-State be an example of inclusion for all,” Stoney said. “Let us make K-State a beacon of respect and humility. Let us begin to move forward together and quit crowding the halls of injustice.”