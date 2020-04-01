Students at K-State will have the option to move to a more forgiving grading system, university administrators announced at a virtual student town hall Tuesday afternoon.
Following a petition from K-State students and similar moves by peer universities, K-State will allow students to opt into the university’s existing A/Pass/Fail grading system. That system allows undergraduate students to receive an A for A-level work; a pass grade for B-, C- and D-level work; and a fail grade for F-level work. Graduate students receive a pass grade only for B- and C-level work.
Typically, students may only opt into the pass/fail grading scheme at the beginning of each semester, but in making the announcement Tuesday, provost Charles Taber said giving students that option also gave them flexibility during the unprecedented public health emergency.
“Our decision was premised on the commitment to allowing students to succeed this semester, in recognition of the unprecedented disruption this presents for students, and all of the confusion and anxiety that comes with all of their courses moving online,” Taber told The Mercury. “That weighed heavily on us.”
Earlier this week, several student leaders sent an open letter to K-State administrators requesting the change. Student body president Jansen Penny said several students had reached out to him to say that now that they’re back at home, they face harder challenges in taking online classes, as they might have to take care of younger siblings or lack adequate internet access to complete online classes.
“There was a lot of concern in how (these students) were going to continue to excel in their classes,” Penny said. “What we paid for was in-person instruction with hands-on labs and all of the resources at our disposal, but here we are in an unforeseen situation that has limited our access to all of these resources.”
Taber said a K-State group working on academic continuity had weighed making the change for the past week, and after consulting with K-State faculty and leaders at other universities, the group found that allowing students that option could help reduce their stress while maintaining academic rigor.
One of the biggest concerns in making the A/Pass/Fail system an option was how that would affect accreditation for the university’s various programs and departments, but Taber said most accrediting bodies have signaled that they’ll be lenient on changes made to academics as a result of COVID-19.
Students won’t be forced into the new system, since some students might prefer to show a letter grade on their transcripts for applications into professional schools. For virtually all other K-State matters, the new grading system option will not affect a student’s eligibility for financial aid, graduation honors, prerequisites for other classes and other similar requirements based on a pass grade, although As and Fs will still count for those purposes.
Students have until May 8, the last day before finals, to make the switch, although Taber recommended students first consult with their advisers before making any changes.
K-State, at this moment, is not considering tuition refunds, Taber said, as virtually all students will still be able to learn and receive credit for their spring semester classes. Additionally, K-State has seen added expenses in its transition to online classes, which Myers called a “considerable expense.”
Similarly, students will not be refunded for privilege fees paid to the university, and that the money is needed to maintain operations and financial obligations of campus entities like the K-State Student Union and the recreation center.
For other university fees, like housing and dining and parking permits, K-State officials are working on prorated refunds, said vice president for student life Thomas Lane. In the meantime, K-State Counseling Services is still offering remote counseling options, and with relaxed regulations on interstate counseling, university counselors can even work with students outside of Kansas.
Lane also encouraged students to apply for the university’s emergency financial aid for help with any expenses as a result of the coronavirus situation, such as needing to buy a computer to access online classes.
“I know you’ve been seeing a lot of information about K-State Strong,” Lane told students in the town hall. “Knowing when to ask is a sign of strength, and we want to help, whether that be from (the Office of) Student Life, the provost’s office, faculty and student success staff, your academic adviser. Know that our commitment extends far beyond the physical boundaries of our campus.”
Taber said as of this week, K-State still plans on returning to on-campus activity in time for the summer and fall semesters. However, the university is also preparing for a potentially longer shutdown of campus activity, although he noted that if professors need to migrate classes online for those semesters, they’ll at least have more lead-up times to do so.
As far as commencement, Taber said K-State briefly considered hosting ceremonies in August, but administrators scrapped that idea when they realized it would be difficult to host them at the same level of prestige K-State is used to.
“What we do for a university our size is almost unheard of,” Taber said, noting that every student has the chance to walk through, have their name read, and shake the hand of their dean and a university administrator. The university will instead allow spring graduates to walk at the December commencement ceremonies, with some to-be-determined alternative for students who might not be able to return to campus in December.
Myers said the university will likely host more virtual town halls as the semester goes on. He said the primary interest, at the moment, is to keep students, faculty and campus communities safe while the coronavirus situation continues, citing studies that show Kansas’ coronavirus cases will peak in late April.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “In the meantime, physical distancing and washing your hands is the best thing we can do, and if we can do that, we might come out of this looking a lot different than what you’re seeing on the TV around New York City. That’s our hope.”
Myers said there aren’t many answers on the future at the moment, but he hopes there will be more in the next few weeks as the situation develops. But much of those answers will hinge on extended testing across the nation, and Kansas is still only testing people with serious symptoms.
In any case, he said K-State has a unique culture that will allow it to overcome any obstacles on the road ahead.
“We like this culture we have at K-State, and the physical distancing makes it more difficult to stay connected. We really want to stay connected,” he said, “so when we come out of this, whenever we come out of this, we’re going be just as strong — K-State strong — as we were when we went into it.”