Wichita State University and Kansas State University will launch a dual-degree program that will give students the opportunity to earn both a bachelor of science from the College of Health and Human Sciences at K-State and a bachelor of science in nursing from the College of Health Professions from WSU.
Both degree programs will be held in Manhattan. This is the first and only program of its kind in Kansas.
Students in the program will spend the first three years in the College of Health and Human Sciences, then submit an application for WSU’s traditional bachelor of science in nursing program. Accepted students will spend the next two years in the program and earn their nursing degree from WSU. Upon completion of the program, graduates earn two bachelor’s degrees, one from each institution.
WSU will welcome students enrolled in the K-State College of Health and Human Sciences to its nursing satellite program in fall 2021. Twenty students will be accepted into the program each semester. Students will initially work with a K-State advisor, then a WSU nursing advisor when they are accepted into the nursing program.
“This unique program gives students the opportunity to earn two degrees from two prestigious universities in just five years,” said Voncella McCleary-Jones, associate dean of the College of Health Professions and chair of the School of Nursing. “This program will shorten the overall time to graduation, which is a huge benefit for students. Health care outcomes in Kansas will be positively impacted with more bachelor’s-prepared registered nurses in our state.”
“This program is a milestone for both universities, and we are excited to be moving forward,” said John Buckwalter, dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences. “This program represents our innovative approach to providing students with more opportunities while making an immense contribution to local health care.”