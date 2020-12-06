A pair of virologists from Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine say they are excited by the fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines. But as Kansas and its neighbors make plans for distributing those doses, they say the real test will be seeing how it actually works in patients.
Yunjeong Kim and KC Chang have been studying and developing potential anti-viral treatments for pathogenic coronaviruses, including the one which lies at the root of COVID-19, for the past few months. Chang, professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology, said the next major hurdle will be to identify one or two critical candidates for human trials.
“All of us working on COVID-19-related research have been working nonstop to understand this virus, and also come up with any treatment options,” Chang said.
Kim, an associate professor in the College of Vet Med, said a lot of their research has zeroed in on treatments for SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 infection. In August, the duo published a study in the journal Science Translational Medicine on their results of using what is called a protease inhibitor — a class of antiviral drugs — to block the replication of human coronavirus in cultured cells, which are adpated to grow in a laboratory.
The study revealed how these tiny inhibitors show a potency against human coronaviruses. Kim said the timeline for vaccine development and testing has been sped up due to the seriousness of the virus’ impact and its international spread.
“The usual time varies, but it can be up to ten years (for a vaccine),” Kim said. “This is an emergency situation, so everyone is working on it, and at the same time we have advanced technology and techniques to speed up vaccine development.”
Chang said the same way HIV drugs are combined and distributed for maximum effectiveness, any vaccine against COVID-19 would work together with anti-viral treatments.
“I believe a combination treatment against COVID-19 will be common practice in the future,” Chang said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly said phase one of vaccine distribution would follow federal guidelines, with high-risk health care employees and vulnerable nursing home residents receiving the first doses. The second phase of vaccinations would be intended for low-risk medical workers and Kansans over age 65. The third phase would cover people aged 18 to 65; potential vaccines have not yet been approved for children. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs told The Mercury last week that she hopes to see a vaccine administered to local health care providers before Christmas.
Chang said he feels sad that so many people have died from the virus or otherwise been affected. However, he is motivated to continue developing treatment options with the aim of having a positive impact through basic science.
“With the virology, or the science itself, we understand more and more about viruses and bacteria and funguses every day,” Chang said. “The difficulty with (COVID-19) is that it was unexpected, and it’s something new.”
Kim said their research has prepared them well for this global virus-fighting effort.
“Just looking at how many people are focusing on this disease in terms of prevention and treatment and controlling strategies, being part of that effort is once-in-a-lifetime,” Kim said. “I don’t want to experience this again hopefully.”
Kim said the pandemic has revealed fresh importance on the availability and adaptability of information on emerging infectious diseases, and that scientists are still learning the best methods for communicating that information.
“We try to publish our findings as much as possible,” Chang said. “We speak through publications, and then try to focus on science itself.”
Chang said there are plenty of scientists currently working on COVID-19 who are not virologists, but rather specialists in a different field who have published scientific content that relates to their research. In both Chang and Kim’s case, they have been collaborating with research teams from Wichita State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Kansas on studying and refining the anti-viral compounds.
“We are continuing to identify even better compounds than our previously published ones, screen those compounds, and work with other K-State faculty to do a lot of coronavirus-related studies,” Chang said.
Peter Dorhout, K-State vice president for research, said research into SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 began in April at the Biosecurity Research Institute, and that by November, more than $29 million in grant proposals have been written, along with $7.7 million secured for research contracts and a number of new technologies licensed to corporate partners to combat the disease.
“K-State research pivoted quickly, and our faculty continue this important work across disciplines,” Dorhout said.
Chang said the university is doing a good job of implementing health protocols and decontaminating the school environment, and that he and Kim have taken as many safety precautions as possible during their workdays.
Kim said the basic recommendations — stay home, wear masks, wash hands, get tested — still apply. Chang said it comes down to caring about others.
“Even if I’m young, I may not die from COVID-19, but I could spread it to other people who could potentially die, so I have a responsibility not to expose others,” Chang said. “So, I keep that responsibility in mind every day.”