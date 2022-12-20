MANHATTAN — The winter solstice begins this week, plus a weather forecast including snow and dangerous wind chills means winter is officially here.
A Kansas State University veterinarian says now is the time to bring some pets inside.
“It is time to consider bringing your cat or dog inside for warmth,” said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine. “Pets that are very young or old, and those not acclimated to the colder weather, should be brought in during the colder temperatures.”
Nelson advises dogs with heavy coats could get too warm in the house, so keeping them in a slightly cooler room or the garage can prevent them from getting too uncomfortable.
Short trips inside the house before a long period of cold can give pets a chance to become accustomed to indoor temperatures.
If your pet gets nervous or panics while inside, Nelson said a carrier or crate may help to ease the transition.
Speak to your veterinarian about calming medication if the pet’s anxiety is severe.
Ensure pets have easy access to food and water bowls and that they know where the bowls are located.
If your pet is not housebroken, Nelson recommends keeping them on floors that are easily cleaned.
Homes do have their own environmental threats to pets that are different from those found outdoors.
Indoor plants, such as lilies, dieffenbachia and philodendron, can be toxic to pets,” Nelson said. “Before bringing pets inside, take an inventory of what plants you have and find out if they are poisonous, then move them to an inaccessible place.”
Nelson listed some additional common items found in the home that can also be harmful to our furry friends:
With proper care and preparation, pets can be comfortable outside during cold weather, Nelson said.
“Outdoor shelters should not be too big in order to prevent loss of heat to dead space,” Nelson said.
“The door should face the south or west to reduce wind gusts. Use clean straw or hay for bedding, as blankets tend to get trampled easily and lose their insulating effect. If your pet will allow it, hanging a blanket over the door or using a pet flap will keep the wind out.”
According to Nelson, cats also benefit from a cozy box in a sheltered area. Straw or hay bedding also works well for them.
“Outside water bowls should be checked at least twice a day for ice, and more often during particularly frigid weather like we will experience this week, to prevent dehydration,” Nelson said. “A heated water bowl is a better option.”
