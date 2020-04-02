Although K-State is allowing this spring’s graduates to walk at December’s commencement ceremonies, veterinary students won’t have that same opportunity, as the College of Veterinary Medicine doesn’t have a fall commencement.
Instead, the college is working on a virtual commencement ceremony for the college’s expected 115 graduates. The college is providing a professional photographer to take pictures of the students in graduation regalia on campus, and they’ll compile a video where students’ names will be read as if they were walking across the stage, said Peggy Schmidt, associate dean for academic programs and student affairs.
The video also will highlight awards the students would have received at the annual senior banquet, which was canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The College of Veterinary Medicine doesn’t have a December ceremony, because our accrediting body only lets us have one commencement ceremony a year,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the college is still working with students on possibilities for an alternative ceremony in the future. One option might be to host a ceremony at one of several veterinary conferences each year, since several alumni typically come to those, she said.
Another option could be to allow students to walk at the spring 2021 commencement, although Schmidt said the college would want to ensure that wouldn’t take away from next year’s class of seniors.
“There are still ongoing discussions about what this could look like in the future,” she said. “What we’re hoping to do is take a deep breath and get through everything we’re doing now — helping our students be successful through this semester. We want to get our seniors out and onto good job, get them a solid start on being veterinarians.
“It’s really emotional,” she said. “The students have invested four years of their life. This is a lifestyle for the students, and it’s heartbreaking to all of us that they don’t have this right now.”
As far as current operations, first-, second- and third-year students are largely working remotely, like other K-State students, but some fourth-year students — who must go on clinical rotations — are still working at the college’s Veterinary Health Center, although the center is only taking urgent care or emergency patients for the time being, as a state-identified essential service. Some students go to other veterinary practices for some of their rotations, and students currently on rotation at the college’s clinic are staggering shifts to meet social distancing guidelines.
Schmidt said as a medical facility, the facility already practiced biosecurity efforts, and with the coronavirus situation, the clinic is heightening those efforts.
For non-practice based classes, professors in the college already recorded many of their classes to distribute on Canvas, K-State’s learning management software, but in any case, Schmidt said professors are looking to use online tools, like discussion boards, more extensively.
To become veterinarians, fourth-year students must pass the North American Veterinary Licensing Exam, which is offered a few times a year. The first rounds of tests in November and December went on as scheduled, but testing scheduled for April has been postponed. Schmidt said some students have had to reschedule those tests for May, and even those tests could be further postponed, but she said testing officials are working with students to make sure they can take the exam and obtain licensure.