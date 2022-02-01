breaking featured K-State, USD 383, Riley County offices closed Wednesday because of snow Staff reports Feb 1, 2022 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Anthony Field, USD 383 custodian, shovels snow at the Manhattan High West Campus on Wednesday morning. The district and K-State both closed due to the inclement weather. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Anthony Field, USD 383 custodian, shovels snow at the Manhattan High East Campus on Wednesday morning. The district and K-State both closed due to the inclement weather. Staff photo by Lucas Boland USD 383 custodian Anthony Field’s glasses fog up as he clears snow at the Manhattan High West Campus on Wednesday morning. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local students had the day off Wednesday as the Manhattan-Ogden school district and K-State closed because of winter weather.All USD 383 schools closed Wednesday.K-State also closed its Manhattan campus with the exception of essential personnel.Officials advised Manhattan students to contact instructors for information on whether there would be remote classes.Administrators said employees should work remotely if they could.Manhattan on-campus dining centers opened at 8 a.m. to serve students and staff members throughout the day.Riley County offices, including the courthouse and Riley County Health Department, also closed Wednesday due to winter weather.Riley County police said Wednesday morning the city was in emergency accident reporting, meaning people could wait up to 48 hours to report a crash as long as it’s minor with no injuries.RCPD enacts the emergency accident reporting phase during inclement weather when there’s a higher volume of accidents.As of Wednesday morning, Manhattan saw 4 inches of snow fall, according to the National Weather Service.The National Weather Service on Tuesday predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow for Manhattan during a winter storm that started Tuesday night.Meteorologists have placed east central Kansas under a winter storm warning through Thursday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section FDA Gives Moderna COVID Vaccine Full Approval Most Americans Don't Know Alcohol Can Raise Cancer Risk Watch groundhog Punxsutawney Phil's prediction Latest News Wamego school district selects McKim as superintendent Police report for Feb. 2, 2022 K-State study indicates income boost for students who re-enroll, complete degrees City approves first reading of special assessments for benefit districts CNN president resigns after relationship with co-worker MHS boys' rally stopped short at Topeka High MHS girls fall short at No. 9 Seaman State Rep. Carlson arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momTwo more residents die as Riley County reports 2nd-highest COVID increaseLOVE STORIES | Newlyweds expecting first baby, managing first business togetherJunction City police investigates double homicideRiley County Health director says county has seen omicron surge peakManhattan city government struggles with staffing shortagesCity officials talk aquatics center, Aggieville parking and more at retreatJunction City quilter creates intricate quilt art in Manhattan Arts Center exhibitJerry UkenaRiley County approves indoor COVID testing facility Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads ASSISTANT EDITOR/DESIGNER: Fort Riley Bulletin