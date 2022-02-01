Local students had the day off Wednesday as the Manhattan-Ogden school district and K-State closed because of winter weather.

All USD 383 schools closed Wednesday.

K-State also closed its Manhattan campus with the exception of essential personnel.

Officials advised Manhattan students to contact instructors for information on whether there would be remote classes.

Administrators said employees should work remotely if they could.

Manhattan on-campus dining centers opened at 8 a.m. to serve students and staff members throughout the day.

Riley County offices, including the courthouse and Riley County Health Department, also closed Wednesday due to winter weather.

Riley County police said Wednesday morning the city was in emergency accident reporting, meaning people could wait up to 48 hours to report a crash as long as it’s minor with no injuries.

RCPD enacts the emergency accident reporting phase during inclement weather when there’s a higher volume of accidents.

As of Wednesday morning, Manhattan saw 4 inches of snow fall, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow for Manhattan during a winter storm that started Tuesday night.

Meteorologists have placed east central Kansas under a winter storm warning through Thursday morning.