Officials with Kansas State University and the Manhattan-Ogden School District Friday were still sifting through Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposed budget, two days after it was released.
The document calls for maintaining constitutional funding for K-12 schools and a slight decrease in money for K-State from the state general fund.
Under the proposal, the main KSU campus would receive $107.5 million from the state general fund, an increase of nearly $2 million from $105.6 million for fiscal year 2021. K-State Polytechnic Campus would get the same amount as the current fiscal year, at $6.8 million. K-State Extension would receive $48.9 million, down from $51.1 million for 2021, while the College of Veterinary Medicine would receive $15 million, down slightly from $15.2 million in fiscal year 2021.
K-State officials have said they are waiting on the Kansas Board of Regents to submit their official statement on the budget proposal, and how it would potentially affect the university and other Regents institutions. The proposal adds $10.4 million to the Board of Regents administrative budget, to be used for salary increases or other priorities, and amounts to a 2.5% pay raise for university employees.
Officials with K-State referred any questions from the Mercury to the Board of Regents; so far the Regents have not commented.
The Legislature has final power of approval over the proposal. In total, the governor’s 383-page budget has $178.7 million in the state general fund allocated for the K-State system for fiscal year 2022, down about $500,000 from the current year.
For K-12 education, the proposal fully funds the school finance plan passed by the Legislature and accepted by the state Supreme Court. This plan addresses a long-running lawsuit, increasing base state aid per pupil by $133 for fiscal year 2021. Under this finance law, the base state aid will edge upward from $4,569 this year to $4,704 for fiscal year 2022, and $4,846 for fiscal year 2023. While base state aid increases, lower-than-expected weighted enrollment figures lead to a reduction in funding by $19 million from the level already approved this year.
Exactly what that means for the budget of the Manhattan public school system remains to be seen. USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade said the governor is aware of the consequences of not funding K-12 schools to the constitutional level as mandated by the Court. He said he and his team will look into how the money will come in and what it will be intended for, but they will not make any plans based on the budget document at this time.
“Our focus now becomes more on what we are committed to doing, what’s working and what’s not, and what to think about as we plan our budget for next year,” Wade said. “The funding piece is a big part, but now it’s about looking at our needs and priorities; all the directors of different departments will meet and offer their independent assessments.”
At the height of the pandemic last March, the Legislature gave school districts control over how they handled their learning needs for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. USD 383 chose a hybrid modality, or a mix of virtual coursework and in-person class time, for the fall semester. The district has brought students back to class in-person for the full five-day week for the spring semester, and other school districts across the state have followed suit or implemented their own learning method.
Wade said the district will be looking at its needs and priorities ahead of time, so when funding is settled they can act on their strategic plan.
“There’s a lot going on, and COVID-19 adds that additional piece of having to watch the metrics across the community to monitor infections and have our mitigation factors in place to keep schools as safe as we can,” Wade said.
Wade said it is still early in the process of reviewing funding and budgets for the coming year, and his officials have certain internal deadlines and timelines to work through.
“We’ve got our strategic plan (for the school year), we’ve got our adjustments made for COVID-19, and we’ve got numerous construction projects plus the opening of Oliver Brown,” Wade said. “We’re busy for the foreseeable future.”
Kelly said she wanted to see Kansas students back in the classroom “as soon as possible” during her State of the State address Tuesday. She also pledged to administer $50 million in grants from the newly established Office of Broadband Development, to support investments within the state and improve access to high-speed internet. Kelly said the pandemic has taught us that learning remotely is difficult enough with reliable internet access and asked for a bipartisan push to expand broadband in rural communities.