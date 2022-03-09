K-State administrators announced that classes would be canceled Thursday as the Manhattan area braces for another round of snow.
The Manhattan-Ogden School District and USD 475 Geary County also cancelled classes Thursday because of the winter storm.
The National Weather Service office in Topeka is tracking a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow across northeast Kansas.
Meteorologists are predicting the area will receive 4 to 7 inches of snowfall beginning late Wednesday evening and continuing Thursday before tapering off Thursday night.
A winter storm warning that includes Riley, Pottawatomie, Geary and other counties north of Interstate Highway 70 is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for counties south of I-70, also until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters said snowfall could be moderate to heavy at times, especially north of I-70.
Manhattan has about a 70% chance of seeing 4 inches or more of fresh powder, and the chances of the Little Apple receiving at least 6 inches of snow are less than 50%.
Manhattan should see snow falling before midnight, with the bulk of the snowfall arriving around 6 a.m. Thursday.
This would be the second snowfall of the week. Manhattan received about 3 inches on Sunday, which came the day after temperatures reached 77 degrees.
Once that storm passes, the high Friday is expected to reach about 33 degrees, with the low falling to single digits overnight.
The weather will get warmer through the weekend, though, with the high Sunday reaching 63 degrees.
K-State said the Manhattan and Salina on-campus dining centers will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The Mercury will provide information on other closing and cancellations as it becomes available.