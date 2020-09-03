K-State on Wednesday confirmed 222 new positive COVID-19 cases on campus in the past week, more than triple the previous week.
K-State has a total of 285 cases through the first two weeks of school. During the first week of classes, the university confirmed 63 cases.
From Aug. 24 to 28, Lafene Health Center conducted 841 tests; 26.4% of those tests were positive. During the first week of classes, the positive rate was 9.29%.
As of Aug. 28, the university had 477 students in quarantine and 226 in isolation in Manhattan. At that point, 88 had been cleared from quarantine and 43 had been cleared from isolation.
Isolation is when people who have the disease maintain separation from people who are not sick. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to coronavirus to see if they become sick. For those who live on campus, K-State has set up an isolation dorm at Van Zile Hall.
The numbers on the dashboard aren’t indicative of all positive cases in people associated with K-State, rather they are the numbers from on-campus testing reported by Lafene Health Center on the Manhattan campus.
Testing data accounts for all tests performed through the center, including students, faculty and staff. The figures from Lafene are included in the community-wide totals reported by the Riley County Health Department.
Officials will update the data every Wednesday with the previous week’s numbers at k-state.edu/covid-19/communities.