K-State this fall will use Van Zile Hall and certain spaces in Jardine Apartments to isolate students exposed to COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday. The university will use Putnam and Boyd halls to reduce housing density in other dorms.
Previously, K-State said the Strong Community, the campus’ oldest residence halls, would be closed during the 2020-21 academic year to begin renovations, but that project is delayed.
Other changes include a staggered move-in schedule, reduced housing density, additional conduct standards, and increased cleaning. Rooms will be set up before residents arrive to maintain a 6-foot distance between student areas. Students with “medical concerns” can reserve a single occupancy room for a standard room rate.
“We are excited to welcome our students back to our campuses,” Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, said in the press release. “The shared living experience is an important opportunity for K-State students, and we want to make that experience possible in a way that prioritizes the health and wellness of our students.”
Derek Jackson, associate vice president of Housing and Dining services, said these changes are in line with the university’s reopening plan and students will still have a “quality” housing and dining experience.
Dining services will reduce seating, and meals will be limited to breakfast, lunch and dinner. An all-access meal plan won’t be available. In addition, there will be increased take-out options.
The new housing plans can accommodate 4,416 students to live on campus.
Jackson said university enrollment could drop by as many as 3,500 students. The Strong Community can house up to 570 students.
Change of plans
Originally, the dorms were to be renovated during the academic year. Jackson said plans called for updating the original elevators, as well as fire sprinkler systems and mechanical systems.
“Our original goal was to take Boyd offline first and renovate it, and then we would do the same thing at Putnam,” Jackson said. “So we made the decision with Boyd primarily because it was one of our lowest preference buildings or students just didn’t desire to live there.”
Jackson estimates K-State will save $1 million in operational costs including paying staff and utilities with the closure of the three dorm buildings.
“We wouldn’t run those buildings with as much utilities, but we would still run them in some capacity,” Jackson said.
Residential assistants and other staff members would move to other dorms on campus.
With the graduation of some RAs, there should be enough openings around campus for returning students, Jackson said. Jackson estimates after renovations and the reopening of the Strong Community, Housing and Dining will hire more RAs.
“We are going to have to figure out where to put our new RAs and reestablish how that works,” Jackson said.