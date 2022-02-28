A Kansas State University official said Monday that campus administrators plan to release an update to the university mask mandate soon.
K-State interim chief of staff Kevin Nalette said during the Riley County intergovernmental luncheon Monday that the university would announce updated masking guidelines either late Monday or Tuesday morning. Officials had not made an announcement by press time Monday evening.
Nalette attributed the upcoming policy shift to changes in COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He did not say any more about the changes, or what the updates might entail, at the meeting Monday.
The university started the spring semester with an indoor mask mandate in place, as well as other pandemic health protocols and flexibility with remote work options for some staffers.
The updated CDC guidelines mostly consist of shortened timelines for isolation and quarantine. People infected with the coronavirus should isolate for five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask when out in public. This applies to those who are and are not vaccinated.
The University of Kansas and Wichita State University, two other institutions under the Kansas Board of Regents system, have not yet changed their mask mandates. The regents left masking rules and other COVID-19 mitigation decisions to individual universities.