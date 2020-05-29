Kansas State University plans to test all of its football players for the coronavirus.
K-State chief of staff Linda Cook informed the Manhattan Area Task Force on Thursday afternoon about this initiative.
Medical staff within the athletics department will arrange the testing, Cook said.
Cook, who is also the director of community relations at K-State, said athletes are coming back to campus in waves. Football players are expected to return next week, Cook said.
“They’re returning to a very different environment,” Cook said Thursday. “And what they’ve known of the environment is of the past is not going to be the environment that they’ll be operating in going forward.”
Student athletes in other sports will be return at later dates and will follow the protocol in effect at that time, Cook said.
“These are the current plans established by K-State Athletics, but the plans can always change as circumstances change based on guidance from Big 12 Conference, K-State, Riley County Health and the state,” Cook said in a Friday morning email.
Players will not be allowed to enter any facilities until they have been tested for the virus, Cook said.
Cook said there will be daily screenings with temperature and symptom checks with athletes. She did not say where testing will take place.
People must wear masks while in facilities and common spaces, Cook said.
If athletes do not follow guidelines, they will not be allowed to enter facilities, Cook said.
Athletes are asked to stay in Manhattan once arriving back until there’s more travel guidance set from the NCAA or the Big 12 Conference.
Student athletes who are coming from mandatory quarantine areas must complete a 14-day quarantine in Manhattan.
According to guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), people who have traveled or been in Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey or New York should quarantine for 14 days. KDHE is also asking people who visited Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend to quarantine for 14 days.