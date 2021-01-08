Kansas State University will start the first two weeks of the spring semester online with remote classes.
K-State President Richard Myers made the announcement in a written statement in Friday. Most classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 25, and the university plans to return to the hybrid and in-person teaching modes after the two-week period ends on Feb. 8.
In the statement, Myers said the goal is to mitigate the continued spread of COVID-19, as the number of cases has risen in the Manhattan area over the holidays.
“As we anticipate a surge in positive cases as people return to our campuses, this action will help us keep safety protocols in place,” Myers said.
University operations such as research and dormitory move-in dates will not be affected by the temporary change. Libraries, recreational services, and the Lafene Health Center will remain operational and continue with the same health guidelines in place.
“As with the fall semester, once the two-week remote teaching period ends, faculty members will have the ability to temporarily adjust class modalities due to COVID-19 impacts on in-person class attendance or if the pandemic situation changes,” Myers said.
K-State has reported 1,448 COVID-19 cases out of 18,269 total tests for a positive rate of 7.93% from the start of the pandemic through Dec. 23. The university didn't conduct testing Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 during the university holiday.
KSU has expanded symptomatic and asymptomatic testing available for those who live and work on campus. So far, the university has not been notified of any allocated vaccines for students, faculty and staff, other than essential medical personnel.